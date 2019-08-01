Here’s what happened the month Tom Brady was born 42 years ago

1. Chart burner — Two songs held the top spot on the Billboard 100 that August, “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” by Andy Gibb and The Emotions’ “Best of My Love.”

A lot happened that August, though it’s debatable whether any of it carried the same cultural significance as the birth of Tom Terrific. Decide for yourself:

As New England prepares to mark the 42nd birthday Saturday of Tom Brady, the Pats quarterback who continues to flout Father Time and win Super Bowls, we decided to cast a backward glance toward August 1977 to see what else went down the month the GOAT came into being.

The latter has Brady’s longevity; you can still hear “Best of My Love” at wedding receptions. Gibb’s single has had less staying power, though a YouTube video of the song has been played more than 31 million times.

Come to think of it, comparing the two tracks is a bit like comparing Brady with retired rival Peyton Manning.

2. Box office smash — “Star Wars” dominated at the box office that month and by the end of August had grossed more than $125 million after 15 weeks on the big screen, according to the website The Numbers. The subtitle later added to the film — A New Hope — perhaps portended the rise of Brady, who gave Pats fans a new hope when he took over the starting job in 2001 and ultimately led the long-suffering franchise to its first Super Bowl victory. And the force remains with him.

3. Death of a comedic legend — Among the celebrities who died in August 1977 was comedian and Hollywood star Groucho Marx, at the age of 86. Known for razor-sharp one-liners that kept audiences in stitches, Marx hosted the wildly popular TV quiz show “You Bet Your Life” from the late 1940s through 1961, and his big-screen credits included “Animal Crackers,” “A Night at the Opera,” and “A Girl in Every Port,” according to IMDB.

Brady, while not known as a cut-up in the locker room, has shown flashes of a wry sense of humor that Groucho would endorse, particularly on Twitter. Brady briefly sent the sports world into a state of shock last April Fools’ Day, when he made a spoof retirement announcement with his inaugural tweet.

4. Presidential power — Jimmy Carter was president in August 1977. The Georgia Democrat might in fact be a devotee of the vaunted TB12 training method — he’s still going strong at 94.

5. “Son of Sam” mania — David Berkowitz, the notorious serial killer known as the “Son of Sam,” who terrorized New York City during the summer of 1977, was arrested in August of that month, one week after Brady’s birth. Here’s what columnist Pete Hamill said in the New York Daily News soon after the police finally collared “Son of Sam.”

“Berkowitz had to move through this gauntlet of photographers and reporters. His face was fleshy, his body was soft, but he walked in his Frye boots and blue dungarees as if he had just done something wonderful. There was a thin strange smile on his face and his eyes were so blue they looked fake.”

Almost like the football commentators who crowed over the Deflategate scandal, which is a distant memory in the wake of Brady’s continued success.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.