12 hurt in Salem, N.H., school bus crash
At least 12 people were injured, including children, after a crash involving a school bus, dump truck, and pickup truck in Salem, N.H., Salem police and firefighters said.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Salem police dispatch recordings. There were no serious injuries reported.
“Working an accident in the area of 360 North Broadway, near Lake Street. Avoid area,” Salem police said in a tweet.
No further information was immediately available.
