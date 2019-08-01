Lawmakers fail to agree before summer recess on banning drivers’ use of hand-held devices

Proposed is a ban on the use of hand-held devices while driving. Eighteen other states have passed such legislation.

No final bill had been sent out of committee to the Senate and House early Thursday — just hours after Senate President Karen Spilka said she expected to finish one before the summer recess. On Wednesday, House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he was “waiting anxiously” for a bill but wasn’t sure when one would arrive.

More than a month after state legislators convened to iron out differences in a long-awaited hands-free driving bill, they have failed to compromise before their August recess.

Senator Joseph Boncore and Representative William Straus, who cochair the Joint Committee on Transportation, said the conference committee that’s trying to come up with a final bill had generally positive talks, and an agreement in principle had been reached before the negotiations faltered.

“Considering it was late in the State House last night, we agreed to put it on hold,” he said, adding that the conference committee will continue meeting during the legislative recess.

“I don’t think we can wait on such a big issue until we come back” in September, he added.

Straus said a bill might be handled in an informal session in August. “I don’t think anything was officially lost or not accomplished just because at midnight the clock struck 12,” he said.

Though there was agreement at one point Wednesday, a House-Senate miscommunication led to a standstill. Boncore told the State House News Service that legislators had not agreed on the bill’s language; House members thought it was a done deal.

DeLeo said that despite his disappointment, he’s confident legislation will be sent to Governor Charlie Baker soon.

In a statement, Spilka also expressed confidence that there will be a compromise soon. “The Senate remains fully committed to seeing a distracted-driving bill finalized and signed into law,” the Ashland Democrat said.

The state in 2010 banned texting while driving, but prohibiting the use of hand-held devices has been under discussion for years. Both House and Senate would ban the use of all hand-held devices by drivers, except when the device requires a “single tap or swipe” to switch to hands-free mode.

The key holdup is a concern that the legislation would increase racial profiling by police. The Senate bill would require police to record the “perceived race and ethnicity” of each driver who is stopped. The House bill would require such data collection only if a warning or a citation is issued.

Each chamber voted overwhelmingly in favor of its version of the legislation, and Baker has indicated that he supports a ban.

Boncore and Straus declined to discuss specifics about what else is holding up the legislation, citing the confidentiality of the conference committee.

Baker signed a flurry of other legislation on Thursday, including changes to a price cap for offshore wind-energy contracts and a measure to exclude meals from an upcoming sales tax holiday.

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report. Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.