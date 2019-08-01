Medical emergency reported at Kennedy compound in Hyannis

An individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, he said.

A call for assistance at 28 Marchant Ave. came in at 2:31 p.m., said Hyannis Fire Lieutenant David Webb.

Police and fire crews responded to a call for a medical emergency at the storied Kennedy Compound Thursday afternoon.

Webb said he could provide no further information.

Barnstable Police said they could not provide any information.

Attempts to reach a spokeswoman for the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office were not immediately successful Thursday evening.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police also could not be immediately released.

The Kennedy compound on Nantucket Sound, which once served as the summer White House of President John F. Kennedy, contains several residential properties now owned by extended family members.

Advertisement

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this story. Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com