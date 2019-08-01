Myriad dead fish have shown up at the Charles River Dam. Could summer heat be the culprit?

Division of Marine Fisheries biologists determined that the pogies, which are typically between 8 and 11 inches long, died of natural causes.

The state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife began receiving reports of dead menhaden, known as “pogies,” earlier this week as the city endured its second heat wave of the year.

For the past few days, a multitude of silvery dead fish have littered the waters near the Charles River Dam.

Fish kills that include only one or two species are “almost always a natural event,” Katie Gronendyke, spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said in a statement. If pollution were the cause, many more types of aquatic life would have been affected.

“With the recent heat wave, fish kills are not unexpected. As temperatures increase, the water cannot hold as much oxygen as when it is cold,” Gronendyke said. “Aquatic plants also increase their oxygen consumption, lowering the amount of available oxygen for fish and other aquatic life.”

She did not immediately know how many fish were killed.

Julie Wood, deputy director of the Charles River Watershed Association, said that in addition to the extreme heat, the fish suffocating may also be linked to the cyanobacteria — toxic blue-green algae — that bloom in the river every year.

The Department of Public Health issued an advisory last Thursday after finding levels of cyanobacteria that surpassed their guidelines in the Charles River, from the Boston University Bridge to the Museum of Science, spokeswoman Ann Scales said.

Although the Charles River has seen fish kills in the past, this one appeared to be much larger.

“To see that many dead fish all in one area isn’t necessarily a typical occurrence on the Charles,” Wood said.

“People don’t think of temperature as a pollutant, but temperature drives so much in a native environment,” Wood said, noting that the water temperature has been above the water quality standards for aquatic life during the past three days. “Our summers are longer, hotter, and dryer — none of that is good for healthy river environments.”

Last year around this time, the Mystic River in Everett and Somerville reeked as thousands of dead pogies rotted along the shore.