New England news in brief

With an eye on improving and expanding health care services offered in rural and otherwise underserved areas, a commission established in this year’s state budget will dive into issues surrounding the licensing process for medical professionals trained in other countries. One of the more than 100 outside sections in the $43.3 billion budget Governor Charlie Baker signed into law on Wednesday creates a 23-member commission of government and health care officials, giving them just under two years to report on “strategies to integrate foreign-trained medical professionals into rural and underserved areas in need of medical services.” The commission’s recommendations and any proposed legislation to carry them out are due to be filed with the Legislature by July 1, 2021. The panel will be specifically tasked with making recommendations around licensing regulations that may pose “unnecessary barriers to practice” for foreign professionals; changes to the state’s licensing requirements; and opportunities to advocate for corresponding changes at the national level. (SHNS)

Concord, N.H.

Ex-aide to Trump eyes challenge to Shaheen

Corey Lewandowski, the New Hampshire resident who served as the campaign manager for most of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, said Thursday he is considering a run for the US Senate next year against the incumbent, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen. “Jeannie Shaheen has failed the people of New Hampshire by voting in lock step with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi,” Lewandowski said in a statement to the Globe. “The people of New Hampshire deserve better. If I run, I would be a voice for all the people of New Hampshire.” Shaheen is the first woman in US history to serve as governor and senator, a position she was first elected to in 2008. Her approval rating in most surveys is above 50 percent. “Corey Lewandowski is a craven lobbyist who has been credibly accused of assault many times and is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters’ health care,” said a statement from the New Hampshire Democratic Party. If he enters the race, Lewandowski would join a Republican primary that includes retired Brigadier General Donald Bolduc and former state House speaker Bill O’Brien, a conservative firebrand.

Advertisement

Newport, R.I.

First female president of war college takes office

The first female leader of the Naval War College has officially assumed command of the school. Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield became the 57th president Thursday. Chatfield, a helicopter pilot, previously led a military command in Guam. She has said she’s humbled by her selection as college president and looks forward to serving. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer has called her a ‘‘historic choice.’’ (AP)

Advertisement

Wilmington, Vt.

Resident with crossbow kills bear at house

A game warden says a homeowner used a crossbow to shoot and kill a 2-year-old black bear as it was trying to enter his house. Warden Lieutenant Dennis Amsden said the female bear had already been inside the home the same day, July 20, while the homeowners were away. (AP)