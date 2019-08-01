New Hampshire police officer shot in arm during standoff
A police officer in Weare, N.H., was shot in the arm during a standoff on Buckley Road Thursday morning, according to police.
Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore said the officer will need to go undergo surgery.
“The officer is stable and in good spirits,” Moore said in an e-mail Thursday morning. “He will have surgery later.”
At 4:30 a.m. Weare police posted on Facebook that officers were on the scene with an individual barricaded in the 200 block on Buckley Road. The road was closed and police advised residents to shelter in place.
“If you reside in this area, please remain in your residence,” police wrote. “There are multiple police and fire resources on scene.”
