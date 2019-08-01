Quincy woman, 30, arrested for allegedly locking her dog in car on hot day

“Animal Control observed a black and tan German Shepherd inside the vehicle panting heavily. They were able to remove the dog from the vehicle and provided the dog water. Animal Control took possession of the animal and brought it to an animal shelter,” Barkas said.

Corinna Cochrane was arrested around 2 p.m. at a parking lot at Quincy Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, after a passerby noticed her dog locked in the car, Quincy police Detective Sergeant Karyn Barkas said.

A 30-year-old Quincy woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly leaving her dog in a car as the city experienced extreme heat, Quincy police said.

Advertisement

The caller said the dog was locked in the car for about 15 minutes before she called. The windows were rolled down, Barkas said. An officer waited by the vehicle for 20 minutes before Cochrane got back to her car.

“She said she had only been gone for five minutes and the officer explained to her that he had been there for a minimum of 10 minutes, and she said she must have lost track of time,” Barkas said.

The temperature in Quincy around 2 p.m. Tuesday was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It is against Massachusetts law to lock a dog in a car in hot weather .

Cochrane was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday on one count of animal cruelty, police said. The dog was returned to Cochrane.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.