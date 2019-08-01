Raccoon rescued after getting his head stuck in a sewer grate in Newton

Around 10 a.m., firefighters responded to a report from a bicyclist riding by that a raccoon had his head stuck in a sewer grate, Newton Fire Lieutenant Michael Bianchi said.

A raccoon stuck in a storm grate was rescued Thursday morning in Newton after “quite the operation,” the Newton Fire Department said.

“We sent a fire truck, and we tried to remove his head from the sewer grate with soap and water,” Bianchi said.

However, the attempt was unsuccessful. Firefighters called in Waltham Animal Control for reinforcements. Animal control called a veterinarian, who administered a sedative to the animal, Bianchi said.

Advertisement

With the raccoon sedated, officials were able to free him from the storm grate, Bianchi said. The rescue took two hours. Waltham Animal Control took custody of the animal, as he was sedated and unable to be released, he said.

The department celebrated the rescue on Twitter, calling it “quite the operation.”

“We rescue creatures big and small,” the Newton Fire Department tweeted.

We were able to rescue a juvenile raccoon today with help from Waltham’s Animal Control. He had been stuck for a while but we are happy to report he is free!!! #newtonfire #nfd #newtonma pic.twitter.com/q7CYEQCCWZ — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) August 1, 2019

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.