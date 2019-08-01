scorecardresearch

Severe thunderstorms took down trees, power lines from Boston to Gloucester

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,August 1, 2019, an hour ago
A tree on Lowell Street fell across power lines after a thunderstorm in Cambridge on Wednesday.
A tree on Lowell Street fell across power lines after a thunderstorm in Cambridge on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms and strong winds took down trees and power lines in many communities across Massachusetts late Wednesday afternoon.

A microburst, which is a downdraft in a thunderstorm that causes high winds, halted air traffic at Boston’s Logan International Airport for more than an hour, while over in Winthrop, multiple sailboats capsized at Cottage Park Yacht Club.

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a wind speed of 73 miles per hour was recorded at 3:53 p.m. at Logan Airport.

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for Massport, said there was “some very minor damage” at Logan from the strong winds, “but nothing significant and nothing that impacted operations or the facilities.” She added that some equipment got pushed around by the strong winds.

In South Boston, several tree limbs came down in Marine Park, and video on Twitter showed winds whipping past the South Boston Yacht Club.

In Gloucester, fire officials urged the public to avoid travel because many roads were impassable because of flooding and downed trees and wires. Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Aiello said the storm was surprisingly powerful.

“It came through in a big hurry,” he said.

Traffic had to be detoured because of a downed tree on the 600 block of Washington Street, and some smaller boats at the Annisquam Yacht Club took on water and started to sink, he said.

“We have a few houses that got hit by trees,” he said.

The storm caused power outages in North Gloucester, but by Thursday morning electricity had been restored to most homes, he said. According the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 127 customers without power in Gloucester at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken tweeted several photos of trees that were damaged in the storm.

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines in Cambridge and Newton, and the National Weather Service received reports of multiple trees down in Winthrop and Marblehead.

A 2½-story house on Childs Street in Lynn caught fire after being struck by lightning, the Fire Department tweeted.

The Upton Police Department tweeted photos of downed trees and warned motorists about roadways that were blocked.

The weather service also received reports that a tree fell on a house on Greendale Avenue in Needham, and a car got stuck in flood waters on Squire Road in Revere.

In Chicopee, the mayor’s office tweeted that there was “evidence of a possible microburst” that caused damage on McKinstry Avenue and Beverly Street and resulted in traffic delays.

Passengers on the MBTA commuter rail also faced delays because of the storm. Commuter rail officials tweeted that trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line between Chelsea and Swampscott were running late because of “signal and crossing gate issues caused by lightning strikes,” and flooding on the MBTA commuter rail tracks in Natick resulted in delays on the Worcester Line.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.