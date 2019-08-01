Severe thunderstorms took down trees, power lines from Boston to Gloucester

Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a wind speed of 73 miles per hour was recorded at 3:53 p.m. at Logan Airport.

A microburst, which is a downdraft in a thunderstorm that causes high winds, halted air traffic at Boston’s Logan International Airport for more than an hour, while over in Winthrop, multiple sailboats capsized at Cottage Park Yacht Club.

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for Massport, said there was “some very minor damage” at Logan from the strong winds, “but nothing significant and nothing that impacted operations or the facilities.” She added that some equipment got pushed around by the strong winds.

In South Boston, several tree limbs came down in Marine Park, and video on Twitter showed winds whipping past the South Boston Yacht Club.

In Gloucester, fire officials urged the public to avoid travel because many roads were impassable because of flooding and downed trees and wires. Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Aiello said the storm was surprisingly powerful.

“It came through in a big hurry,” he said.

Traffic had to be detoured because of a downed tree on the 600 block of Washington Street, and some smaller boats at the Annisquam Yacht Club took on water and started to sink, he said.

“We have a few houses that got hit by trees,” he said.

The storm caused power outages in North Gloucester, but by Thursday morning electricity had been restored to most homes, he said. According the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, there were 127 customers without power in Gloucester at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken tweeted several photos of trees that were damaged in the storm.

@MassGovernor thank u for text, Glou. had their first microburst /94 mph wind, that hit just one part of Glou. Annisquam Village. We have power outages scattered around City. No one hurt, all is under control, now clean up & damages. It’s nice to have a Govenor & Lt Gov who care. pic.twitter.com/by4ceYkxjj — Sefatia Romeo Theken (@STheken) August 1, 2019

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines in Cambridge and Newton, and the National Weather Service received reports of multiple trees down in Winthrop and Marblehead.

A 2½-story house on Childs Street in Lynn caught fire after being struck by lightning, the Fire Department tweeted.

The Upton Police Department tweeted photos of downed trees and warned motorists about roadways that were blocked.

Sudden burst of heavy rain/wind resulted in several downed trees/blocked roadways.



🚧⚠️ Pearl St @ Glen View St is currently blocked for limb on electrical lines. Warren St @ Fowler St also blocked for downed tree/broken utility pole. @nationalgridus responding.⚠️🚧 pic.twitter.com/igCJDGDoV5 — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) July 31, 2019

The weather service also received reports that a tree fell on a house on Greendale Avenue in Needham, and a car got stuck in flood waters on Squire Road in Revere.

In Chicopee, the mayor’s office tweeted that there was “evidence of a possible microburst” that caused damage on McKinstry Avenue and Beverly Street and resulted in traffic delays.

Evidence of a possible microburst has occurred in the Chicopee, McKinstry and Beverly Street areas. The damage and downed trees are causing reroutes and delays of traffic in the effect areas. Please try to avoid these areas as safety crews are clean up and assess the damage. pic.twitter.com/2elW9qmrKv — City of Chicopee (@Chicopee_MA) July 31, 2019

Passengers on the MBTA commuter rail also faced delays because of the storm. Commuter rail officials tweeted that trains on the Newburyport/Rockport Line between Chelsea and Swampscott were running late because of “signal and crossing gate issues caused by lightning strikes,” and flooding on the MBTA commuter rail tracks in Natick resulted in delays on the Worcester Line.

