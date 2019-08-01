Suffolk jail officer attacked in attempted robbery on way to work

“This morning, an officer, not yet in uniform, was arriving to work to the Suffolk County House of Correction,” the statement said. “While in his car on Atkinson Street, a person reached through the open window and struck the officer. At this time, it is unclear how he came to exit the car, but once outside of the vehicle, it is reported that he was surrounded by multiple people who began to strike and attack him.”

In a statement, Suffolk Sheriff Steven W. Thompkins said the officer, who wasn’t named, had not yet changed into his uniform at the time of the assault.

An officer at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay was struck with a metal object during a suspected robbery attempt near the Boston facility as he was heading to work Thursday morning, authorities said.

Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman, said officers responded to the area of 112 Southampton Street near Atkinson shortly before 8 a.m. to investigate the assault and battery call.

One witness reported seeing the assault shortly before 7:30 a.m., telling police that a suspect struck the 28-year-old Suffolk officer in the face with an object described as some tyoe of metal pipe, Boyle said.

He said the wounded officer had already been taken to Boston Medical Center, and the suspects had already fled, when police arrived.

The victim told police at BMC that one assailant had “yelled out to him” as he drove down Atkinson Street, so he rolled down his window, Boyle said. During the fight that ensued, Boyle said, one suspect took the officer’s watch, glasses and phone and tried unsuccessfully to take his wallet. The Suffolk officer also confirmed that he was “struck with a metal object,” Boyle said.

All told, about five people had joined in the attack, and one suspect was in custody Thursday afternoon, Boyle said. That suspect’s name and charges weren’t immediately available, because the booking process hadn’t been completed.

Thompkins’s office said investigators haven’t confirmed why the group attacked the officer, but “the motive is suspected to be attempted robbery. The officer is alert and currently being seen by medical professionals. At this time, there are no further details to report.”

The jail has 674 cells, 32 housing units, and 1,892 beds, according to the sheriff department’s website. It was originally designed to accommodate 900 inmates but has housed close to 2,000, the website says.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.