Sullivan’s restaurant on Castle Island to open up satellite eatery at Logan Airport

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for Massport, the agency that oversees Logan, confirmed via e-mail that Sullivan’s “will be opening in Terminal B by the end of the summer,” and a Sullivan’s cook said the airport spot could be up and running by the end of August.

That’s because Sullivan’s on Castle Island, the iconic South Boston restaurant that has served up hot dogs, ice cream, and more since 1951, is opening a satellite location at Logan, officials said.

Terminal B at Logan International Airport is getting a little tastier.

Each year, the opening of Sullivan’s marks the unofficial start of spring for many people who live and work near Castle Island.

On March 1 of this year, hundreds of hungry customers descended on Sullivan’s for half-price hot dogs on opening day, including Matt Daley, 35, a South Boston native who brought his son.

“Sullivan’s is the best place to eat in South Boston,” Daley said confidently.

Now jet-setting travelers will have a chance to soak up the Sullivan’s experience at Logan.

In addition to hot dogs and burgers, other food choices offered at the Castle Island spot include fish and chips, fried clams, baked fish with rice pilaf, grilled or fried chicken sandwiches, and chicken fingers and tenders, according to its website.

“Back in June of 1951, Dan Sullivan, Sr. opened the stand for the first time offering quality food at reasonable prices and for four generations our philosophy has remained the same,” the website says. “Whether you make us part of your daily constitutional around the Island or are visiting us for the first time — welcome and thanks for being part of the tradition!”

Globe Correspondent Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.