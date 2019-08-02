After distributing contaminated water, Haverhill company decides to close

More than a month after spring water from a Haverhill company was found tainted with toxic chemicals, the family-owned business announced Friday that it is closing.

The decision came after state officials confirmed that Spring Hill Dairy Farm is recalling all of its gallon-sized jugs and other bottled water from supermarket shelves across Massachusetts.

The water, which was found to have elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS, led the state Department of Public Health to issue a health advisory earlier this month that warned pregnant women, nursing mothers, and infants not to drink or cook with the water.