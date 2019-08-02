After distributing contaminated water, Haverhill company decides to close
More than a month after spring water from a Haverhill company was found tainted with toxic chemicals, the family-owned business announced Friday that it is closing.
The decision came after state officials confirmed that Spring Hill Dairy Farm is recalling all of its gallon-sized jugs and other bottled water from supermarket shelves across Massachusetts.
The water, which was found to have elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS, led the state Department of Public Health to issue a health advisory earlier this month that warned pregnant women, nursing mothers, and infants not to drink or cook with the water.
PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” have been linked to kidney cancer, low-infant birth weights, and a range of diseases.
“The deluge of unwarranted attention on our company, when PFAS is clearly a national problem with thousands of contributors, has made it impossible for us to keep operating,” Harold Rogers, one of the owners of the company, wrote in a letter to his customers Friday. “There have been many challenges over the years to doing business in Massachusetts. This past month has convinced us that, for our company, the negatives have come to outweigh the positives.”
The decision comes just days after the Globe reported that the water remained on supermarket shelves across New England despite the health advisory.
The advisory was issued after New Hampshire regulators discovered that the 117-year-old company’s water had been found to exceed the state’s new standards for the human-made chemicals.
