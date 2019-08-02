scorecardresearch

Firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire in Dorchester

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,August 2, 2019, 2 hours ago
(Boston Fire Department)

The Boston Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire at 600 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester just after 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to a tweet from the department.

The fire was knocked down just before 6 a.m.

The building is mixed-use, according to a tweet from the department, and combines retail locations on the first floor with residential spaces on the second and third floors.

In a tweet, the department reported there was heavy smoke throughout the building.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson

Advertisement