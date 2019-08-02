Firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire in Dorchester
The Boston Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire at 600 Blue Hill Ave. in Dorchester just after 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to a tweet from the department.
The fire was knocked down just before 6 a.m.
The building is mixed-use, according to a tweet from the department, and combines retail locations on the first floor with residential spaces on the second and third floors.
In a tweet, the department reported there was heavy smoke throughout the building.
Report of a building fire at 600 Blue Hill Ave Dorchester . Fire showing on arrival this is now a 3 rd alarm pic.twitter.com/7Ldvsvmn2M— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 2, 2019
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
