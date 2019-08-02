Hull pedestrian, 67, killed after being struck by van

“The pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway. The Ford struck the pedestrian, who was thrown into the roadway. The van driver remained at the scene,” Procopio said.

The pedestrian was thrown onto George Washington Boulevard by a Ford Transit van around 9:15 p.m., David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

State Police are investigating after a 67-year-old Hull man was fatally struck by a 49-year-old Hull man’s van Thursday night, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. The driver was not injured, police said.

“Neither man’s name is being released at this time,” Procopio said.

State Police are investigating the crash, the statement said.

