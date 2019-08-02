Officials investigating death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill at Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse,” the family said in the statement. “Her life was filled with hope, promise and love. . . . We will love her and miss her forever.”

In a statement Thursday night, Kennedy Hill’s family confirmed her death without providing information about its cause. A source familiar with the investigation said she died at the home of her grandmother, Ethel Kennedy, the 91-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy.

The investigation into the apparent overdose death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port continued Friday one day after her family and law enforcement officials reported her passing.

Kennedy Hill was a student at Boston College and was slated to graduate in 2020, a school spokesman said. Her father, Paul Michael Hill, was one of four people falsely convicted in the 1974 Irish Republican Army bombings of two pubs.

Kennedy Hill, who is listed in Deerfield Academy’s class of 2016, wrote about dealing with depression in that school’s student newspaper in February of that year.

“I have experienced a lot of stigma surrounding mental health on Deerfield’s campus,” she wrote. “As students, we have the power to end that immediately.”

In the statement, the family described Kennedy Hill as someone who cared “deeply about friends and family, especially her mother Courtney, her father Paul, her stepmother Stephanie, and her grandmother, Ethel.”

A spokeswoman for the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office said in a statement Barnstable police responded to a home on Marchant Avenue in Hyannis Port “for a reported unattended death” on Thursday.

The matter is being investigated by Barnstable police and State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office.

A call for assistance at 28 Marchant Ave. came in at 2:31 p.m., said Hyannis Fire Lieutenant David Webb.

“28 Marchant for an overdose,” a recording of a police scanner conversation archived by Broadcastify said.

An individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, Webb said, declining to provide additional information.

The Kennedy compound on Nantucket Sound, which once served as the summer White House of President John F. Kennedy, contains several residential properties now owned by extended family members.

Kennedy Hill’s death is the latest tragedy suffered by the Kennedy family, one of the nation’s most storied political clans.

President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 was followed nearly five years later by the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

In 1984, David Kennedy, one of Robert and Ethel’s 11 children, died of a drug overdose in Florida. In 1997, another son, Michael, was killed in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colo.

John F. Kennedy Jr., son of the late president and his wife, Jacqueline, was killed along with his wife and sister-in-law when the plane he was piloting crashed off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in July 1999.

The compound has been the scene of countless family gatherings, in good times and bad. In 2009, Senator Edward M. Kennedy was mourned there after his death from brain cancer.

On Thursday night, two police officers were stationed outside the sprawling waterfront properties. Neighbors walked their dogs and kids chatted on a private pier. The only sign that something was amiss was the throng of TV trucks sitting in a residential parking lot.

