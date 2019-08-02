Kennedy kin pay tribute to Saoirse Kennedy Hill on social media

At 1:46 a.m., her aunt Kerry Kennedy tweeted a photo of Kennedy Hill and wrote: “We love you Saoirse.”

Relatives of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the grandaughter of RFK who died of an apparent overdose Thursday , continued to mourn her passing Friday on social media.

Another Kennedy relative, former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, also reacted to the tragic death of Kennedy Hill, tweeting out her photo above a tribute message.

“Saoirse will always remain in our hearts,” wrote Patrick Kennedy, an outspoken advocate for substance abuse and mental health treatment. “She is loved and will be deeply missed.”

The Kennedys’ words were echoed by Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who tweeted his condolences: “Praying for the Kennedy family after the death of 22 year old Saoirse. Hope you will too.”

