Key deadline for approval of Weymouth compressor station pushed back

State regulators pushed back a key deadline in the approval process for a natural gas compressor station in Weymouth, adding several more weeks to the review process as they await a different department’s decision on appealed permits.

The Office of Coastal and Zone Management wrote to Algonquin Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of energy giant Enbridge, last month requesting another stay to its federal consistency review period. The current stay ends Monday, and CZM asked to extend that to Aug. 15 with the review to be completed by Sept. 5.

An Algonquin representative signed off on the delay, according to a copy of the letter obtained by the News Service. A spokesperson for CZM could not be reached for immediate comment Friday.