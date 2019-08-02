Man who shot officer in N.H. during standoff with police died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound
The man who allegedly shot an officer during a standoff in Weare, N.H., Thursday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.
After an autopsy, New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined Jeffrey Clough-Gavin’s manner of death to be suicide by a shotgun wound to the chest. The 43-year-old man also sustained gunshot wounds other than the fatal self-inflicted wound, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office said Friday in a statement.
Weare, N.H., police responded to “an ongoing domestic violent incident” at around 1:42 a.m. Thursday at 236 Buckley Road, the Globe reported. Clough-Gavin allegedly shot Officer William Paul Lewis, 27, in the arm while police were removing a woman from the home.
Lewis, who had only spent just over a year on the job, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to an area hospital and was set to go into surgery Thursday afternoon, MacDonald told reporters Thursday. A dispatcher at the Weare station did not know his condition on Friday.
At least one officer returned fire as police exited the home with the woman, MacDonald said. Clough-Gavin was found dead inside by a State Police SWAT team at around 8:30 a.m.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.