Man who shot officer in N.H. during standoff with police died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man who allegedly shot an officer during a standoff in Weare, N.H., Thursday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

After an autopsy, New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval determined Jeffrey Clough-Gavin’s manner of death to be suicide by a shotgun wound to the chest. The 43-year-old man also sustained gunshot wounds other than the fatal self-inflicted wound, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s office said Friday in a statement.

Weare, N.H., police responded to “an ongoing domestic violent incident” at around 1:42 a.m. Thursday at 236 Buckley Road, the Globe reported. Clough-Gavin allegedly shot Officer William Paul Lewis, 27, in the arm while police were removing a woman from the home.