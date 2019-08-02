Nine people charged with sex trafficking in Chelsea, East Boston, and Lynn
Nine people are facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly jointly operating a prostitution ring centered in residential neighborhoods in Chelsea, East Boston and Lynn, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said this week.
The nine people were arrested by State Police on Wednesday and were arraigned in courthouses in Chelsea, East Boston, and Marlborough, Healy’s office said in a statement. The nine are accused of forcing people into prostitution, advertising sexual services for a fee, arranging meetings with johns, transporting the victims to meet with the johns, and collecting the money.
All nine were charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit trafficking. All pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and were ordered to wear GPS devices if they post bail, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors identified those arraigned in Chelsea District Court as:
— Cristina Lasso, 47, of Lynn, bail set at $100,000.
— Jorge Lasso, 54, of Chelsea, bail set at $100,000.
— Marlon Nagano, 37, of East Boston, bail set at $125,000.
— Francisco Sanan Bay, 30, of Chelsea, bail set at $100,000.
— Edmundo Rivera Gomez, 50, of Lynn, bail set at $100,000.
— Donoban Yesid Arismendy Ospina, 25, of Lynn, bail set at $100,000.
— Johana Henao Torres, 35 of Lynn, bail set at $100,000.
One person was arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court. He is due back in court Aug. 27.
— Fabian Galeano, 40, East Boston, bail set at $20,000.
One person was arraigned in Marlborough District Court. He is due back Aug. 26.
— Luis Londono, 44, of Marlborough, bail set at $10,000.
Police are looking for a 10th person.
The investigation is being overseen by Healey’s Human Trafficking Division.
