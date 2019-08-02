Nine people charged with sex trafficking in Chelsea, East Boston, and Lynn

Nine people are facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly jointly operating a prostitution ring centered in residential neighborhoods in Chelsea, East Boston and Lynn, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said this week.

The nine people were arrested by State Police on Wednesday and were arraigned in courthouses in Chelsea, East Boston, and Marlborough, Healy’s office said in a statement. The nine are accused of forcing people into prostitution, advertising sexual services for a fee, arranging meetings with johns, transporting the victims to meet with the johns, and collecting the money.

All nine were charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, and conspiracy to commit trafficking. All pleaded not guilty at their arraignments and were ordered to wear GPS devices if they post bail, according to prosecutors.