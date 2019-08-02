scorecardresearch

Orange Line service suspended due to person underneath train

By Abbi Matheson Globe Staff,August 3, 2019, 7 minutes ago

Service on the Orange Line was suspended at 12:27 a.m. Saturday morning because of a person trapped underneath a train at the State Street station, according to a tweet from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

This is a breaking news story. More informaiton will be added as it is made available.

