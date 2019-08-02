Pet cat fatally wounded by arrow in Blackstone

A pet cat was fatally shot with an arrow — possibly from a crossbow — Thursday night in Blackstone, police said.

At around 7 p.m. Thursday, Blackstone police received a call that a pet cat was shot with an arrow on Old Mendon Street.

“The owners of the cat took it to a local animal hospital,” Blackstone police said in a statement. “The cat was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton where it was unable to be saved and needed to be euthanized due to its injuries.”