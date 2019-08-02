Pet cat fatally wounded by arrow in Blackstone
A pet cat was fatally shot with an arrow — possibly from a crossbow — Thursday night in Blackstone, police said.
At around 7 p.m. Thursday, Blackstone police received a call that a pet cat was shot with an arrow on Old Mendon Street.
“The owners of the cat took it to a local animal hospital,” Blackstone police said in a statement. “The cat was subsequently transported to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton where it was unable to be saved and needed to be euthanized due to its injuries.”
Blackstone is a town in Worcester County on the Rhode Island border.
The incident is under investigation by Blackstone police and the Blackstone animal control officer. As of Friday morning, it was unknown who fired the arrow, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 508-883-1212.
