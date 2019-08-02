Pickup truck smashes into Mass. State Police cruiser in Duxbury breakdown lane

A state trooper and a 51-year-old Norwell man were injured when the man smashed his pickup truck into the officer’s cruiser in a breakdown lane in Duxbury early Friday, police said.

The cruiser was rear-ended by the pickup truck driver on Route 3 in the southbound direction around 12:15 a.m. Friday, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in a statement.

“The trooper, a male assigned to the [State Police Norwell Barracks], had pulled into the breakdown lane at approximately 12:15 a.m. while in the process of querying a vehicle’s license plate. While stationary, the vehicle was struck by the [Toyota] Tacoma,” Procopio said.