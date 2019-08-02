Pickup truck smashes into Mass. State Police cruiser in Duxbury breakdown lane
A state trooper and a 51-year-old Norwell man were injured when the man smashed his pickup truck into the officer’s cruiser in a breakdown lane in Duxbury early Friday, police said.
The cruiser was rear-ended by the pickup truck driver on Route 3 in the southbound direction around 12:15 a.m. Friday, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in a statement.
“The trooper, a male assigned to the [State Police Norwell Barracks], had pulled into the breakdown lane at approximately 12:15 a.m. while in the process of querying a vehicle’s license plate. While stationary, the vehicle was struck by the [Toyota] Tacoma,” Procopio said.
Advertisement
The trooper and the pickup truck driver were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth with minor injuries, Procopio said. The trooper was released from the hospital Friday morning.
“There was no evidence of alcohol or drug impairment on the part of the Tacoma operator. We expect to cite the operator of the Tacoma for motor vehicle violations,” Procopio said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.