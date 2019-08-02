Police recovered loaded gun from emotionally disturbed man in Boston Common Wednesday

“While in the area, officers received additional information that the individual had expressed suicidal ideations which he would act on if approached by law enforcement,” Boston police said in a statement.

At around 9:50 a.m., officers were notified by a law enforcement partner that an “emotionally disturbed person” had a firearm in the area of Boylston Street and Charles Street South.

Boston police rushed to recover a loaded firearm from an emotionally disturbed man in downtown Boston Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional officers were then called to the scene in an effort to locate the man as soon as possible. The man’s car was found parked on Charles Street near the Public Garden, police said. Inside the man’s car, police recovered a loaded Ruger 9 millimeter firearm and the man’s license to carry.

Officers found the man, whose identity has not been released, in the Boston Common at Beacon Street and Charles Street. He was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services for further evaluation, police said.

