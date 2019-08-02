Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s death is the latest in a long line of Kennedy tragedies

1] Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. -- The oldest son of family patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy was a Navy pilot killed on Aug. 12, 1944 while flying a mission over England.

The family has seen a string of untimely deaths that began as early as World War II and has continued into the modern era.

The death of 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, on Thursday is the latest in a long line of tragedies that have befallen the storied Massachusetts political clan.

The website of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library includes an account of the mission that claimed Joseph Jr.’s life at the age of 29. The account was provided by a fellow officer after the mission was de-classified.

Advertisement

“Joe, regarded as an experienced Patrol Plane Commander, and a fellow-officer, an expert in radio control projects, was to take a ‘drone’ Liberator bomber loaded with 21,170 pounds of high explosives into the air and to stay with it until two ‘mother’ planes had achieved complete radio control over the drone,” the officer said. “ ... The airplane... was in flight with routine checking of the radio controls proceeding satisfactorily, when at 6:20 p.m. on August 12, 1944, two explosions blasted the drone resulting in the death of its two pilots. No final conclusions as to the cause of the explosions has ever been reached.”

2] Kathleen Kennedy -- The younger sister of Joseph Jr. was killed on May 13, 1948 in a plane crash in France, at the age of 28. At the time of her death, she was known as Lady Hartington and had been widowed. Her husband, William Cavendish, Lord Hartington, was killed in combat while fighting for the British in World War II.

Prior to her marriage, she had worked as a theater and film critic in Washington, D.C., after serving as a research assistant for the Times-Herald newspaper, according to her biography on the JFK Library website. She also volunteered for the Red Cross in London during World War II.

Advertisement

3] President John F. Kennedy -- He became a congressman in 1947 and later served in the US Senate before capturing the White House in 1960. President Kennedy was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, sending the country into collective mourning and sparking a plethora of conspiracy theories about the crime. The following year the Warren Commission determined that Kennedy’s murder was committed solely by triggerman Lee Harvey Oswald.

A 2013 Gallup poll found 60 percent of Americans believed others were involved, although that percentage was down from its peak in 1976, when 81 percent said they felt there was a conspiracy.

Just months before Kennedy’s assassination, his infant son, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, died 39 hours after his birth after suffering from severe respiratory distress.

4] US Senator Robert F. Kennedy -- The younger brother served as President Kennedy’s attorney general and later became a senator before he was assassinated on June 5, 1968, in Los Angeles while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

At trial in 1969, Sirhan Sirhan admitted that he shot Kennedy and was sentenced to death. His sentence was changed to life in prison when California abolished the death penalty in 1972.

Two of RFK’s children last year called for a new investigation into the killing, while some of his other children said they would not support a re-investigation, underscoring the divisive nature of a second-gunman theory that has persisted among some observers of the case.

Advertisement

5] David Anthony Kennedy -- A son of RFK, David Kennedy died of a drug overdose in Florida on April 25, 1984, at the age of 28.

Traces of cocaine and the painkiller Demerol were found in Kennedy's body, indicating his death was a "drug-related incident," said a chemist for the Palm Beach County sheriff's crime laboratory, at the time.

6] Michael Kennedy -- Another son of RFK, Michael Kennedy was killed in a skiing accident in Aspen, Colo., on New Year’s Eve 1997 at age 39. He slammed headfirst into a tree while playing football on skis. Prior to his death he had headed Citizens Energy Corp. and also managed his uncle Edward Kennedy’s Senate re-election campaign in 1994.

Michael Kennedy had dealt with a scandal during the spring before his death, when he was accused of having an affair with his family’s 14-year-old babysitter. No charges were ever filed.

7] John F. Kennedy Jr. -- The son of President Kennedy was killed on July 16, 1999, when a single-engine plane he was piloting crashed in waters off Martha’s Vineyard.

Kennedy, along with his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her older sister, Lauren Bessette, all died in the crash. Kennedy and his spouse had planned to drop off Lauren on Martha’s Vineyard before the married couple were to attend the wedding of his cousin, Rory Kennedy — the youngest child of RFK — in Hyannisport.

Advertisement

8] Kara Kennedy -- The 51-year-old daughter of the late Senator Edward Kennedy died at a Washington, D.C. health club on Sept. 16, 2011. She had just had just taken a swim at the club as part of her daily workout and died of an apparent heart attack.

She had worked as a television producer for “Evening Magazine’’ on WBZ-TV in Boston and later became a filmmaker.

Diagnosed with lung cancer nine years before her death, she fought the disease, had part of her lung removed, underwent chemotherapy, and emerged strong. She had spent much of the summer of 2011 with her mother, Joan, on Cape Cod, swimming and running.

“It was one of the most wonderful summers I’ve had, and Kara told me one of the best she’s had on the Cape,’’ Joan Kennedy told the Globe shortly after her daughter’s passing.

9] Mary Richardson Kennedy -- The estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. committed suicide in May 2012, in her suburban New York home. The 52-year-old architect had been known for her philanthropic and environmental work. She had legal problems in the months after her split from her husband became public, when she was arrested twice on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

She had also been active for years with the Boys & Girls Club in Mount Kisco, N.Y., volunteering for the club’s annual fundraising dinner and hosting its Youth of the Year awards at her home. In addition, she the co-founded the Food Allergy Initiative, a funding source for food allergy research.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Material from the Globe archives was also used. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.