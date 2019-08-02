A second man has been charged in the murder of a homeless Lawrence woman

A second man has been charged in the murder of a Lawrence homeless woman whose body was found in the Spicket River last week, prosecutors said.

Lawrence police responded to a report of a body in Spicket River near Manchester Street Park at around 12:49 p.m. on July 23.

State Police divers recovered the body of a woman later identified as Nicole Connor, 24, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.