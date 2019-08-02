A second man has been charged in the murder of a homeless Lawrence woman
A second man has been charged in the murder of a Lawrence homeless woman whose body was found in the Spicket River last week, prosecutors said.
Lawrence police responded to a report of a body in Spicket River near Manchester Street Park at around 12:49 p.m. on July 23.
State Police divers recovered the body of a woman later identified as Nicole Connor, 24, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said in a statement.
Nelson Gilles, 23, was arrested Friday for being an accessory after the fact of murder, prosecutors said. He is to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Lawrence District Court.
Giovanni Lebron, 24, of Lawrence was arrested July 25. He was held without bail and charged with murder at his arraignment July 25 in Lawrence District Court. He will next appear in court Aug. 15.
