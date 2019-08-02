State Police respond to shooting in Revere; Route 1A shut down in both directions

Route 1 A in Revere was shut down early Friday evening in both directions, as state and local police investigated a shooting that sent a person to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“The public should expect significant traffic impacts,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement issued shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The state roadway is closed in both directions to allow us to process the crime scene, which is in the roadway itself,” Procopio said.