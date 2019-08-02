State Police respond to shooting in Revere; Route 1A shut down in both directions
Route 1 A in Revere was shut down early Friday evening in both directions, as state and local police investigated a shooting that sent a person to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
“The public should expect significant traffic impacts,” State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement issued shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The state roadway is closed in both directions to allow us to process the crime scene, which is in the roadway itself,” Procopio said.
The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Their condition was not known.
The shooting took place about 5:20 p.m. on a stretch of Route 1A known as North Shore Road and took place near the Wonderland Ballroom.
The MBTA has not said if the shooting is affecting Blue Line service.
Sean Smyth of the Globe Staff contributed to this story. Adam Sennott can be reached adam.sennott@globe.com.