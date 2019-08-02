Suffolk Sheriff demands meeting with mayor and law enforcement to review safety outside jail

The victim told police that one assailant had “yelled out to him” as he drove down Atkinson Street, so he rolled down his window. According to authorities, a man approached him and struck him in the face “with an open fist.”

Tompkins issued his request Friday morning one day after a deputy sheriff was hit multiple times with a metal pipe by a group of five people on Atkinson Street while he was heading to work at the House of Correction on Bradston Street.

Saying people working and visiting the South Bay House of Correction are being jeopardized by substance abusers who gather daily near Newmarket Square, Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins Friday called for an emergency meeting with Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Suffolk Distinct Attorney Rachael Rollins, and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross to review policies.

Advertisement

The victim got out of the car and a fight ensued, according to police. During the brawl, one suspect took the officer’s watch, glasses, and phone and tried unsuccessfully to take his wallet, authorities said.

Police arrested 45-year-old Torre Jenkins on a charge of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Jenkins, who had outstanding warrants from the Roxbury and Boston Municipal Court, is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday.

In the wake of the assault, Boston police arrested 16 people with connections to Atkinson Street on a variety of charges. Police expect to release more details on those arrests later Friday.

Thursday’s attack occurred not far from the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, an area that is known as “Methadone Mile” because of its association with drug recovery services.

In his statement, Tompkins said the assault on the unnamed deputy sheriff highlights a growing public safety concern for him, his employees as well as people visiting the House of Correction to meet with relatives serving county prison sentences there.

Advertisement

“I am calling for this meeting to happen without delay, because the situation outside of the House of Correction, within the Newmarket Square area and down Melnea Cass Boulevard has become untenable,” he said in the statement.

He added that “the health and safety of our officers, staff and guests coming to the House of Correction is clearly in jeopardy, as is that of the other visitors to the area. In truth, it has been for some time.”

Walsh on Thursday said that his administration has already increased the police presence in the “highly transited” neighborhood and that he has assigned a special adviser to manage services provided in the neighborhood. A police deputy superintendent has been also tasked to focus on the neighborhood.

Rollins said in a statment Thursday she is committed “to holding the individuals who engaged in the attack accountable for their actions.”

Tompkins said in his statement that he remains committed to assisting the homeless and those battling substance abuse addiction.

“I look forward to sitting down to discuss immediate and long-term solutions to bring about safeguards for our staff and the people of Newmarket Square as we also continue to look for more and improved delivery of services to fight the scourge of addiction and homelessness,’’ he said.

On Thursday, Jonathan Corey, president of Correctional Officers Local 419, the injured officer’s union, said the officer was treated and released from Boston Medical Center Thursday.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately this is not the first incident involving one of our members outside of our facility. Our local is outraged that the mecca of crime within the city of Boston has been brought to our front door with disregard for anyone’s safety,” Corey said.

He said the area has become a “haven for crime, clearly without recourse, and is based off neglect from this city. If a trained deputy sheriff cannot walk to work safely, I am particularly concerned for the residents and civilians of the area.’’

Late Thursday, Tompkin’s office confirmed that a second group of Suffolk officers had been involved in a skirmish with another suspect in a separate incident.

“An emotionally disturbed individual approached three officers and attempted to strike one of the officers,” Tompkin’s office said in a follow-up statement.

“Officers subdued the individual and held him for the Boston Police Department and Boston EMS, who took him to the hospital to be evaluated.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.