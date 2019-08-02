‘These are all people’s children’: Protesters remember addiction victims as Purdue Pharma seeks to dismiss Mass. lawsuit

“We were in the process of planning his wedding,” Gary Carter said, his eyes turning glassy as he stared mournfully at an enlarged image of Bryant. “Instead, we were planning his funeral.”

Bryant Carter, 25, was engaged and had a baby on the way.

Before February 2018, when his son overdosed on fentanyl, Gary Carter thought the worst of a years-long habit of self-medicating to soothe recovery from knee surgeries and flare-ups of an autoimmune disease was over.

On Friday, Carter, 58, sat outside the Suffolk County Superior Court amid dozens of other grieving parents in a somber protest against Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin – a powerful drug that many activists and elected officials say ignited a crushing nationwide opioid epidemic.

As the Connecticut-based company asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed last year by Attorney General Maura Healey, some of the protesters silently clung to printed posters of young adults whom they had never met to ensure that all faces of addiction were remembered.

Organizers said the Massachusetts case extends beyond lawsuits seeking to hold Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, accountable for aggressive marketing of OxyContin. All money derived from settlements, they said, should be earmarked to support addiction recovery programs and research.

“What happens here in Massachusetts is a model for the nation,” said Ryan Hampton, the founder of the Voices Project, a nonprofit that collects stories of addiction. “We know we are going to be winning these cases.”

Purdue Pharma did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wearing a purple shirt that read, “remembering our angels,” Carter said he was disgusted by the drug manufacturer’s latest legal maneuver. He held up a poster with cartoon depictions of everyday people – an elderly woman hunched over a cane, a construction worker wearing a tool belt, and a businessman in a blue suit – blindfolded, unknowingly walking off a cliff and falling into a meat grinder labeled Purdue Pharma.

“It’s not what people see in their mind of an addict,’’ Carter said. “It’s everywhere. … It doesn’t discriminate.”

Tuesday Desrochers stood near the edge of the protesters encircling the courthouse, her hair dyed purple to recognize National Overdose Awareness Month this August. Desrochers said that if her 24-year-old son, Caleb, hadn’t died of fentanyl poisoning two years ago in a Falmouth sober house, he’d probably be joining in the fight against drug manufacturers.

“He was a sweet boy,” Desrochers said, mustering a smile. “He was hysterical. He was the life of the party. It’s healing to keep his memory alive.”

She and her husband, Doug, have protested outside Purdue’s headquarters in Stamford, Conn. and in Washington, D.C., advocating for better treatment centers that can accommodate the thousands of people struggling to overcome addiction.

“These are all souls – these are all people’s children,” Doug Desrochers said, gesturing to handmade signs that contained innocent first-day of school images, alongside prom photos and goofy social media posts. “I’m just trying to hold it together.”

Carol Lorento said she had cried while pasting photos of her son, Derek, flanked by his two good friends, on a rectangular poster. But, Lorento, 59, was careful not to shed tears on their faces, she said, or the message scrawled in looping purple calligraphy: “They should still be here with us!! They never should have suffered!!”

She recently adopted her 7-year-old grandson, who knows “Dada” is in heaven – but not much else, not how a 13-year “battle” began with a painkiller prescription for a broken arm in high school.

“Derek fought really hard, but there was never enough treatment,” said Lorento, who wore a T-shirt that displayed purple memorial candles with photographs of her son. “The final demise for my son was the pain and humiliation.”

Alison Kuznitz can be reached at alison.kuznitz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisonKuznitz.