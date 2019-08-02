Two Mass. men among 4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Maine

Two Massachusetts men are among four people charged Thursday with drug trafficking for allegedly selling $10,000 worth of fentanyl to undercover agents in Kittery, Maine, authorities said.

Adam A. Fernandez, 36, and Carlos A. Acosta, 33, both of Lawrence, allegedly made an arrangement with two individuals from Kittery to transport and sell 74 grams of fentanyl to a third party, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release .

Around 1 p.m., Cherie Smith, 35, and Gregory McClure, 41, allegedly negotiated the sale with undercover agents who were posing as the prospective buyers, officials said.