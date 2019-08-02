Two Mass. men among 4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Maine
Two Massachusetts men are among four people charged Thursday with drug trafficking for allegedly selling $10,000 worth of fentanyl to undercover agents in Kittery, Maine, authorities said.
Adam A. Fernandez, 36, and Carlos A. Acosta, 33, both of Lawrence, allegedly made an arrangement with two individuals from Kittery to transport and sell 74 grams of fentanyl to a third party, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a press release .
Around 1 p.m., Cherie Smith, 35, and Gregory McClure, 41, allegedly negotiated the sale with undercover agents who were posing as the prospective buyers, officials said.
Maine State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of Fernandez and Acosta after they delivered the fentanyl, and agents arrested them without incident. Smith and McClure were arrested at their Kittery residence, officials said.
All four were transported to York County Jail. Fernandez and Acosta had bail set at $25,000, and Smith and McClure had their bail set at $10,000, officials said.
