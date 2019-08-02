Waltham man found sleeping in car at Boston beach arrested on gun, OUI charges
A Waltham man who was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of Tenean Beach in Dorchester early Friday morning was arrested on charges of illegal gun possession and drunken driving, officials said.
Dominique Milton, 26, was sitting behind the wheel of a 2019 Honda Civic with the engine running at about 2:45 a.m., State Police said in a press release.
The car was blocking the entrance to the parking lot, which was closed at the time, the release said.
Troopers woke Milton up and “formed the opinion that the man was under the influence of liquor,” State Police said.
They searched his car and found a loaded Amadeo Rossi SA 38 Special handgun that was reported stolen out of Alabama, the release said.
He faces charges including operating under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, police said.
He was arraigned in Dorchester District Court Friday morning. Information about the outcome of the arraignment was not known late Friday night.
