Waltham man found sleeping in car at Boston beach arrested on gun, OUI charges

A Waltham man who was sleeping in his car in the parking lot of Tenean Beach in Dorchester early Friday morning was arrested on charges of illegal gun possession and drunken driving, officials said.

Dominique Milton, 26, was sitting behind the wheel of a 2019 Honda Civic with the engine running at about 2:45 a.m., State Police said in a press release.

The car was blocking the entrance to the parking lot, which was closed at the time, the release said.