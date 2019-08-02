‘You felt stuck’ over city requests, Boston Calling organizer testifies

“I didn’t think if this meeting was going to be about union labor that this would be an appropriate piece of attire,” Snow said, testifying Friday in the ongoing federal extortion trial of City Hall aides Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan.

He was wearing a T-shirt with the words “The Rat” emblazoned on it and decided to change.

The cofounder of Crash Line Productions, Michael Snow, had a feeling city officials wanted to ask him about hiring union labor when they called him to a meeting three days before his music festival, Boston Calling, was scheduled to start in September 2014.

Sure enough, when Snow and his partner, Brian Appel, got to the meeting, Brissette and Sullivan raised their concerns that members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 were planning to picket on City Hall Plaza with a 15-foot inflatable rat, the iconic symbol of labor unrest, Snow testified.

The company had already dealt with various headaches related to its liquor license and decided to hire nine members of the union that day, Snow said.

“To have this conversation, you were stuck,” Snow told jurors under direct examination by Assistant US Attorney Kristina Barclay. “You just felt stuck. A year’s worth of work goes into the festival and you’re sitting down two or three days before thinking you might never open the doors.”

Brissette, 54, and Sullivan, 39, have been charged with extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion for allegedly using the fear the concert organizers felt that day to procure the union jobs to satisfy their boss, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a former labor leader elected with widespread union support in 2013.

Defense attorneys for Brissette, the city’s tourism chief, and Sullivan, head of intergovernmental affairs, have said the men asked for, but did not demand, union labor to avoid an embarrassing demonstration. Over the past two weeks, they have intimated through government witnesses that neither Brissette nor Sullivan had authority to withhold city permits and that it was Boston police who held up the liquor license because of excessive drinking that had occurred at a Boston Calling festival earlier that year.

On cross-examination, defense attorneys asked Snow whether Brissette or Sullivan ever threatened him or Appel.

“No,” Snow said.

“The overall thrust of the conversation was, ‘Let’s see if we can work something out and avoid this demonstration,’ ” said William Kettlewell, Brissette’s lawyer.

“Let’s avoid this demonstration,” Snow said.

Kettlewell asked whether the message from the city was “we just want to get people to the table and work this thing out.”

“Yes, that was the intent,” Snow said.

Snow acknowledged that the company had obtained its liquor license several days before the Sept. 2 meeting. But he and Appel were unhappy the city had reduced the hours for selling alcohol and concertgoers would not be able to carry drinks around the plaza.

“As a company, we would want the maximum amount of time that we were allowed,” Snow said.

“And that’s so you can make the maximum amount of dollars as well,” Kettlewell said.

“Yes,” Snow said.

Snow also said he did not know that Sullivan worked for the city and believed he worked for the union. Prosecutors have said that Brissette and Sullivan, through their positions at City Hall, gave Crash Line the impression that they had the power to stop the festival.

On cross-examination, Sullivan’s lawyer, William Cintolo, pounced on Snow’s perception of Sullivan.

If he wasn’t an employee of the city, “he could do nothing to affect adversely or positively the permits that you were looking for,” Cintolo said.

“I did not know his profession,” Snow said. “I did not know what implications he had.”

Cintolo then asked Snow whether he felt “extorted” at that September meeting.

“I don’t know,” Snow said. “I did something I didn’t want to do.”

“Did Tim make you do something?” Cintolo asked.

“It was both of them,” he said. “I was put in a position to make a decision.”

Snow was the second-to-last witness for the prosecution. The final witness was FBI Special Agent Kristin Koch, who described the multiple e-mails and phone calls from Brissette and Sullivan on Sept. 2, the day of the meeting with Appel and Snow.

She was also asked to look at police reports from the May 2014 festival, a three-day event that drew 22,000 people to City Hall Plaza. There were 17 reports in all. Defense lawyers have said there was a sexual assault connected to the festival that weekend, but Coakes said she had no such report.

Boston police have refused to confirm or deny that there was a sexual assault at the festival that weekend.

The trial is expected to wrap up early next week.

