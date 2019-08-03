Pan-Mass aims to raise $61 million for cancer research in 40th ride across state

“Today was an amazing day,” Steve Branfman said in a phone interview while resting in Bourne and celebrating the end of the first leg of his two-day, 192-mile journey from Sturbridge to Provincetown. Riders have options from a 25-mile trek to the full 192 miles, according to the event website.

The 40th annual Pan-Mass Challenge, a massive bikeathon that brings together riders, volunteers, and the child cancer patients who benefit from the event, has raised more than $650 million for the Boston treatment and research center since its inception, PMC organizers said.

Cheered on by spectators lining the streets in dozens of towns, nearly 7,000 bicyclists from around the world set off Saturday morning on a variety of rides across Massachusetts, beginning a journey they hope will end with a record-breaking $61 million donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Branfman is the founder of Team Kermit, one of the most recognizable groups that take part in the yearly bike-a-thon, and has always loved to bike. His family undertook a cycling trip every summer, and joined the Pan-Mass Challenge in 2004 after his son Jared was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Jared died the following year at age 23.

Branfman started Team Kermit to honor his son; the amphibious muppet was Jared’s favorite character as a child.

“Kermit’s mantra of ‘It’s not easy being green’ became Jared’s inspiration to help him through his treatment,” Branfman said.

When his son went in for cancer treatments, Branfman recalled, “the first thing he wanted to do was check in on the little kids and see how they were doing and play with them.”

Now, Branfman, a Newton resident, is helping other children battling cancer. In Lakeville, he and other festively dressed riders took a water break to meet with their Pedal Partners — current and former youth cancer patients undergoing treatment.

Branfman said he and the 70 members of his team have raised more than $4 million since 2004, all of which goes to a fund — named after his son — for pediatric brain and spinal tumor research.

On Saturday, Branfman met with his two partners, both named Declan. The two boys, one 13 and the other 3, were both diagnosed with a similar kind of brain cancer as his late son, Branfman said.

Declan the Elder, as the team calls him, has been cancer-free for a decade, he said, but Declan the Younger was just diagnosed this spring.

“To see them today at the Pedal Partners, together, playing, interacting with the families, was just overwhelming,” Branfman said.

Jeremy Vail, Declan the Younger’s father, said his family has been embraced by Team Kermit since his son’s diagnosis.

“We have so many emotions flowing after today’s event,” Vail said. “To see the riders’ faces light up today as they approached our family was humbling.”

On Sunday, Branfman and thousands of other bicyclists will hit the road again.

“It’s such a heartfelt, emotional experience for all of us,” Branfman said. “It just keeps going, it just keeps getting more and more powerful every minute that we’re here and every year.”

Kellen Browning