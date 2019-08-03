Bird sightings
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Shorebird migration is fully upon us. The Cape has been seeing more action so far than the North Shore or South Shore, but decent numbers are showing up all along the Massachusetts coast. Be on the lookout for ruddy turnstones, red knots, and short-billed dowitchers, as well as growing flocks of semipalmated and least sandpipers.
In Greater Boston, there was a little blue heron at Belle Isle Marsh and 20 glossy ibises in Squantum. There was also a whimbrel and a pectoral sandpiper seen last week. Just outside Boston, there was a black-headed gull at Nahant Beach. Yellow-crowned night herons were reported from numerous locations on the South Coast with three reported in Dartmouth.
Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge: An American bittern and two red-shouldered hawks were reported at the Sudbury unit, and there was a sora at the Concord unit.
Plum Island: Last week produced a healthy mix of early migrants, summer residents, and birds in post-breeding dispersal. Reports included an American wigeon, a ruddy duck, a whimbrel, a white-rumped sandpiper, a least bittern, and a yellow-crowned night heron. There were also two black skimmers, three red knots, three stilt sandpipers, three seaside sparrows, four orchard orioles, and 10 saltmarsh sparrows.
Plymouth County: Observers at Manomet Center for Conservation Science found three great cormorants and a horned grebe. At Duxbury Beach, there was a Lapland longspur and another horned grebe. A yellow-crowned night heron was reported from Green Harbor.
Offshore: Small flocks of red-necked phalaropes, parasitic and pomarine jaegers, roseate terns, and larger groups of storm-petrels and shearwaters numbering into the hundreds were seen from Jeffrey’s Ledge.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.