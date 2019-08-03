Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Shorebird migration is fully upon us. The Cape has been seeing more action so far than the North Shore or South Shore, but decent numbers are showing up all along the Massachusetts coast. Be on the lookout for ruddy turnstones, red knots, and short-billed dowitchers, as well as growing flocks of semipalmated and least sandpipers.

In Greater Boston, there was a little blue heron at Belle Isle Marsh and 20 glossy ibises in Squantum. There was also a whimbrel and a pectoral sandpiper seen last week. Just outside Boston, there was a black-headed gull at Nahant Beach. Yellow-crowned night herons were reported from numerous locations on the South Coast with three reported in Dartmouth.