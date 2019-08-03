Brockton man arrested on gun charges following traffic stop in Milton

Troopers stopped Edison Hui in a 2014 Infiniti Q50 near the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Austin Street around 12:45 a.m. for failure to display a front license plate and suspected illegal window tint, State Police said in a statement.

A 19-year-old Brockton man is in custody on gun charges after a traffic stop in Milton early Friday morning, State Police said Saturday.

During the traffic stop, Hui allegedly displayed “suspicious movements” that caused troopers to became “concerned for their safety,” State Police said.

Hui was allegedly “attempting to conceal an item under his seat” at the time, State Police said.

State Police said they found a loaded Colt 9mm pistol under the front seat of the vehicle.

Hui was arrested at the scene, where it was determined that he was not properly licensed to be in possession of ammunition or a gun, State Police said.

State Police determined that the gun was reportedly stolen in Bridgewater. They are charging Hui with possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and receiving stolen property over $1,200, the agency said.

He also being charged for having a non-transparent/obstructed window and for a number plate violation, State Police said. He is being held on $25,000 bail pending an arraignment in Quincy District Court, officials said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.