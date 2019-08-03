Firefighters from multiple towns battling 4-alarm fire in Weston
Firefighters from multiple towns are battling a 4-alarm fire in the 500 block of Glen Road in Weston that started just before midnight on Friday. Around 1:30 a.m., a fourth alarm was issued.
Crews from Needham, Lincoln, and six other towns responded to the fire, according to a tweet from the Weston Fire Department.
The department tweeted there was “heavy fire [on] all floors” of the building just after midnight.
“Companies made a push to the interior in an attempt to knock down fire but were driven back out,” the department said in a tweet.
All 4th Alarm companies to the front of the building with SCBA and Tools @NewtonFireDept air supply now responding also— Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) August 3, 2019
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson