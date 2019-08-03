Firefighters from multiple towns battling 4-alarm fire in Weston

Firefighters from multiple towns are battling a 4-alarm fire in the 500 block of Glen Road in Weston that started just before midnight on Friday. Around 1:30 a.m., a fourth alarm was issued.

Crews from Needham, Lincoln, and six other towns responded to the fire, according to a tweet from the Weston Fire Department.

The department tweeted there was “heavy fire [on] all floors” of the building just after midnight.