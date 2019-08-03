Kevin Spacey reads poem about dejected boxer at Rome museum

MILAN — Actor Kevin Spacey read a poem about a worn-out and lonely boxer during an appearance at a Rome museum weeks after a criminal sexual misconduct case against him collapsed.

The two-time Oscar winner stood next to a bronze statue of a battered fighter at the National Roman Museum on Friday while reciting Italian poet Gabriele Tinti’s ‘‘The Boxer.’’

Tinti’s poem is about a fighter left bleeding at ringside, cast aside despite previous glory.