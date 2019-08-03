Springfield police officer dies in Vermont drowning

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield police officer has died after an accidental drowning in a Vermont lake.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl C. Clapprood announced Saturday she was notified by Vermont State Police that 30-year-old Aaron McNab died Friday night in a swimming accident at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vt., where he was visiting with family and friends.

McNab was reported missing at about 9 p.m. on Friday. His body was found in the water, near the shoreline, about 90 minutes later.