New England news in brief

A man was fatally struck by an Orange Line train at State Street station just after midnight Saturday morning, forcing a temporary suspension of service, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police and Boston fire and EMS officials responded to a report of a person possibly hit by a train at State Street station about 12:14 a.m., Transit Police said in a statement. An initial investigation showed the unidentified man “appeared very unsteady on his feet” while on the platform, and “stumbled and fell into the right of way (pit area) and was struck by a northbound Orange Line train,” according to the statement. Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said the victim was an adult, but his age was not immediately available. Transit Police and Suffolk County district attorney’s office are investigating.

Boston

Roxbury man arrested in stabbing

A Roxbury man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a man at a store, according to Boston police. Vincent Norwood, 44, of Roxbury, faces a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a statement Saturday. Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call about a person found stabbed, police said. An unidentified male victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, told police he was approached by an unknown male, an unknown female, and another unknown male in a wheelchair, when he entered a business at 782 Commonwealth Ave. The victim told police that, while he was giving change to the suspect in the wheelchair, the other male became verbally aggressive toward him, stabbing him in the arm with a small knife, police said. After conducting a search, officers arrested Norwood in connection with the stabbing, police said. Police say they found a knife on Norwood when he was taken into custody near 141 Massachusetts Ave. Norwood is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

Springfield

Springfield officer dies in Vt. drowning

A Springfield police officer has died after an accidental drowning in a Vermont lake. Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl C. Clapprood said Saturday she was notified by Vermont State Police that 30-year-old Aaron McNab died Friday night in a swimming accident at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vt., where he was visiting with family and friends. McNab was reported missing about 9 p.m. Friday. His body was found in the water, near the shoreline, about 90 minutes later. Clapprood said it’s ‘‘an emotional drain on all the women and men in blue’’ anytime the department loses a police officer, whether it’s on-duty or off-duty. McNab had graduated from the police academy less than a year ago. Clapprood said he ‘‘showed so much promise’’ during his time with the department. (AP)

Portland, Maine

Chickenpox cases at migrant shelter

Maine health officials say they’re aware of cases of chickenpox at a Portland facility being used to house asylum seekers, and they’re working to contain the viral disease. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Saturday that people staying at Portland Expo are considered exposed to the disease. Maine CDC said later in the day there are a ‘‘limited number’’ of chickenpox cases. Portland Expo is a basketball arena that’s being used to house asylum seekers while they seek permanent housing. They face an Aug. 15 deadline to leave the facility. Portland city officials say they’re working with Maine CDC to limit exposure. The city is informing volunteers who visited the Expo on July 26 or later to watch for symptoms and check vaccination records. The disease is best prevented with a vaccine. (AP)

Central Falls, R.I.

Bill to honor abolitionist advances

A bill renaming a Rhode Island post office in honor of a 19th-century abolitionist and suffragist has cleared the US Senate. Rhode Island’s congressional delegation introduced legislation in both chambers to honor Elizabeth Buffum Chace by naming the Central Falls post office after her. Democratic Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say it passed the Senate Tuesday and must now clear the House of Representatives. Chace dedicated her life to advocating for women’s rights and the abolition of slavery. The Rhode Island Historical Society says she married Samuel Chace in Fall River, Mass. Their home in Valley Falls, R.I., became a way station for escaped slaves and abolitionist speakers. They built their Central Falls home in 1858. Chace led the Rhode Island Women’s Suffrage Association in the late 1800s. (AP)

Burlington, Vt.

Judge rules tenant in housing case

A federal judge says a Burlington landlord didn’t create a hostile housing environment for his Somali-American tenant in Vermont. The Burlington Free Press reports Binti Mohamed had said Michael McLaurin told her and her children to ‘‘go back to Africa’’ and entered her apartment without warning, deliberately pulling back the curtain while she was in the shower. But Judge Christina Reiss wrote in a decision that Mohamed didn’t prove McLaurin intended to expose Mohamed’s body. McLaurin denied the allegations. Reiss wrote that McLaurin’s behavior was ‘‘offensive’’ at times, but his conduct was ‘‘insufficiently severe or persistent to create a hostile housing environment.” Mohamed accused McLaurin of violating the federal Fair Housing Act. She was the third Somali-American woman to do so since 2014. One woman settled out of court, and another woman’s case was dismissed. (AP)