One arrested Saturday after stabbing near Boston University

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a call about a person found stabbed near 23 Bay State Road, police said.

Vincent Norwood, 44, of Roxbury, faces a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

A Roxbury man was arrested early Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed a man during an interaction at a store, according to Boston police.

An unidentified male victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, told police he was approached by an unknown male, an unknown female, and another unknown male in a wheelchair, when he entered a business at 782 Commonwealth Ave., near the Boston University Central T stop.

The victim told police that, while he was giving change to the suspect in the wheelchair, the other male became verbally aggressive toward him, stabbing him in the arm with a small knife, police said.

After conducting a search, officers arrested Norwood in connection with the stabbing, police said.

Police say they found a knife on Norwood when he was taken into custody near 141 Massachusetts Ave.

Norwood is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

