‘Run with it’: Cambridge students, given full-ride college scholarships in second-grade, prosper at reunion

“It didn’t really dawn on us what it all meant,” said Gravito, of Methuen, recalling his childood confusion during a reunion of that class Saturday night at Lesley University, one of the partners in the intiative. “It’s absolutely incredible.”

As a young boy, Gravito couldn’t understand why so many parents and teachers were joyfully weeping in that East Cambridge auditorium.

CAMBRIDGE – Michael Gravito still vividly remembers a school assembly from 1991, when he and nearly 70 other second-graders were told they’d been awarded full-ride scholarships to college.

Through a surprise announcement that long-ago day at the Charles G. Harrington Elementary School, George Weiss, the founder of a nonprofit organization called Say Yes to Education, had dramatically expanded opportunities for students in the working-class community.

About 20 alumni, now in their mid-30s, warmly embraced one another as they entered the campus’s student center Saturday, excitedly sharing news of marriages, newborn children, and job promotions.

They marveled at how far they all had come through the help of Weiss’s organization, which offers academic and emotional support to 170,000 students in cities across the country and has helped more than 13,000 students go on to college.

The Cambridge chapter was among the organization’s four original cohorts, which also included schools in Philadelphia, Hartford, and New York’s Harlem neighborhood.

Nearly 90 percent of Harrington Elementary students graduated from high school or earned their GED, with about 30 percent continuing on to earn a bachelor’s degree, according to Anne Larkin, the Cambridge chapter’s director.

Larkin, a retired Lesley professor, said she closely monitored the students’ academic successes and hardships as they grew up, coordinating interventions for students with special needs, who made up more than half of the cohort.

Their relationship gradually morphed from college check-ins to baby shower invites, she said.

“I tell people I raised 69 kids,” Larkin said, smiling warmly. “I was with them from the beginning, and I never let go.”

She cried out with delight as a photo slideshow played throughout the event’s reception, capturing flashes of ordinary school days that, in the wake of the scholarship announcement, had become suffused with a sense of horizons suddenly broadened: children sipping out of milk cartons in the cafeteria, shooting basketballs outside on a playground, or fiddling with ancient desktops lining a classroom.

The final images, of blissful high school graduations, carried a sense of hope and longing for loftier, though attainable, pursuits.

Weiss hosted an intimate, hour-long huddle with the students as the reunion began, inquiring about their professional status — and volunteer work to pay his gift forward. As they spoke, bursts of laughter often broke through quieter moments of reverie and introspection.

“I just get such a high from it,” Weiss said of his interactions with alumni.

He was honored with a bronze football engraved with a heartfelt thank-you: “We took it, and we ran with it.”

The trophy paid homage to footballs Weiss had distributed at the 1991 Harrington Elementary assembly, and they responded to the message those balls had carried: “You take it, and you run with it.”

Jennifer Amaya-Noble, a program alumna who works at MIT, said she had recognized the true importance of the gift in high school. Her parents never had the opportunity to attend college, she said, after they emigrated from El Salvador.

“I wanted to make everyone proud,” said Amaya-Noble, of Somerville, who graduated from Simmons University with degrees in communications and studio art. “Everyone was very supportive. They were very loving.”

Elizabeth LeBlond Cunha, an administrative assistant at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, said it’s bizarre to envision how their lives might have turned out differently, particularly without the financial or emotional backing Weiss made possible.

“It’s just so surreal,” LeBlond Cunha, of Cambridge, said. “All the feelings come back when you think about it.”

The program somehow made everyone feel special, said Guillermo Moronta, a program alumnus who’s now an associate director of admissions at Tabor Academy in Marion. Even as years passed, Moronta said, Say Yes to Education defied his expectations with its unflagging support.

“No one ever gave up on me,” he said. “I was allowed to reach a lot higher.”

