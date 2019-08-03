Shark sighting at Nantucket beach leaves South Shore beaches closed
A shark has been sighted at Cisco Beach in Nantucket, according to a tweet from the Nantucket Harbormaster.
“South shore beaches closed for 2 hours,” the tweet said.
Confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach. South shore beaches closed for 2 hours. #stayout #staytunec pic.twitter.com/Q6H6Xn2sb7— ACK Harbormaster (@ackharbormaster) August 3, 2019
This breaking news story will be updated.
