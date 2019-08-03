scorecardresearch

Shark sighting at Nantucket beach leaves South Shore beaches closed

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 3, 2019, an hour ago

A shark has been sighted at Cisco Beach in Nantucket, according to a tweet from the Nantucket Harbormaster.

“South shore beaches closed for 2 hours,” the tweet said.

This breaking news story will be updated.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.