Showers possible Saturday and throughout the week
With 50 days left of summer, seasonably warm weather continues as a patch of potentially wet weather moves into the Boston area.
Temperatures will likely hit a high of 87 degrees in Boston during the afternoon, before scattered showers and thunderstorms possibly develop after about 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Another band of wet weather could be on the way Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high near 83, forecasters said.
After a sunny day Monday, yet more rain could fall in Greater Boston Tuesday through Friday, with Wednesday most likely to be a rainy day, forecasters said.
Temperatures throughout the week are expected to be seasonable, with highs in the low 80s and lows mainly in the high 60s, according to the weather service.
