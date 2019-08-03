Showers possible Saturday and throughout the week

With 50 days left of summer, seasonably warm weather continues as a patch of potentially wet weather moves into the Boston area.

Temperatures will likely hit a high of 87 degrees in Boston during the afternoon, before scattered showers and thunderstorms possibly develop after about 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Another band of wet weather could be on the way Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high near 83, forecasters said.