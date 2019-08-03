scorecardresearch

Some Nantucket beaches temporarily closed after shark sighting

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,August 3, 2019, 39 minutes ago
People walked the shore near Steps's Beach in Nantucket.
People walked the shore near Steps's Beach in Nantucket.(Joseph Prezioso / AFP/Getty Images)

Beaches on the south shore of Nantucket were temporarily closed to swimming after a confirmed shark sighting Saturday morning, according to the Nantucket harbormaster on Twitter.

The shark was spotted near Cisco Beach, prompting the harbormaster to declare the beaches closed for two hours, beginning just before 10 a.m.

The sighting comes after a Martha’s Vineyard beach was temporarily closed for another shark sighting earlier in the week, among other such closures along the Cape.

