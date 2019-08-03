Some Nantucket beaches temporarily closed after shark sighting
Beaches on the south shore of Nantucket were temporarily closed to swimming after a confirmed shark sighting Saturday morning, according to the Nantucket harbormaster on Twitter.
The shark was spotted near Cisco Beach, prompting the harbormaster to declare the beaches closed for two hours, beginning just before 10 a.m.
Confirmed shark sighting at Cisco Beach. South shore beaches closed for 2 hours. #stayout #staytunec pic.twitter.com/Q6H6Xn2sb7— ACK Harbormaster (@ackharbormaster) August 3, 2019
The sighting comes after a Martha’s Vineyard beach was temporarily closed for another shark sighting earlier in the week, among other such closures along the Cape.
