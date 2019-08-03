Springfield officer found dead in apparent swimming accident in Vermont

Vermont State Police said they received a call at 9 p.m. Friday for a man missing from a waterfront property on Lake Morey Road.

Officer Aaron McNab’s body was found near the shoreline of a waterfront property in Fairlee, Vt., around 10:25 p.m., Cheryl Clapprood, the Springfield Police Department’s acting commissioner, said in a Facebook post Saturday.

A 30-year-old Springfield police officer died in an apparent swimming accident Friday in Vermont, officials announced Saturday.

After meeting with witnesses, State Police conducted a search and found a body in the water near the shoreline, State Police said.

Hanover, N.H., fire department divers recovered the man’s body from the water on Friday night and transported it to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, State Police said.

Advertisement

Clapprood received a call from Vermont State Police late Friday night informing her of McNab’s death, she said. He had been with the Springfield Police Department since November 2018, Clapprood said.

“Any time we lose a fellow Springfield Police Officer it is an emotional drain on all of the women and men in blue.” Clapprood said. “Officer McNab was taken away too soon and showed so much promise in his time as a Springfield Police Officer.”

The circumstances surrounding McNab’s death are under investigation but are not considered suspicious, according to State Police.

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno offered his “sympathy, thoughts, prayers and encouragement” to family and friends in a statement.

“We here in our Springfield Police Department and our City mourn his loss — we are his family,” Sarno said.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.