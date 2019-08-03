Victim in Revere shooting Friday remains in critical condition

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot by the occupant or occupants of another vehicle, State Police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported to around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Shawmut Street and North Shore Road Friday . When officers arrived, they found the victim inside the vehicle with injuries described as life threatening.

The man shot while he was driving during the afternoon rush hour commute in Revere Friday is a 34-year-old from outside Massachusetts who is in critical condition at Mass. General Hospital, State Police said in a statement Saturday morning.

State Police and Revere police detectives were continuing their investigation, the statement said. No further information was released Saturday morning.

On Friday, following the shooting, part of Route 1A outside the Wonderland MBTA station was closed until about 8:45 p.m.

Drivers who had parked in the station’s garage had to drive south because the northbound lanes were blocked.

A crime scene was set up in the middle of the road’s southbound lanes. A white Infiniti G37S parked in the road was examined by Revere and State Police and towed from the area.

The shooting was jarring to some Revere residents who live nearby and spoke to the Globe Friday.

Julianna Ayala, 31, has lived in the area since 2001, said she arrived at the scene Friday afternoon to find stopped cars lining both sides of Route 1A.

“It’s shocking,” Ayala said.

Annette Mead, 53, has lived in Revere for five years, and said she never experienced violence in the area before.

“It’s just not good at all,” Mead said.

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.