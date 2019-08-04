Ayanna Pressley ‘absolutely’ believes Trump is a racist, but says her focus is policy, not rhetoric

“Do you believe the president’s a racist?” Harding asked less than three minutes into the televised interview.

That’s what Pressley told co-hosts Ed Harding and Janet Wu on WCBV-TV’s pre-recorded “On the Record” Sunday morning, as the three engaged in a wide-ranging interview that touched on topics from the president’s attacks on “the Squad,” to the 2020 race, to Pressley’s efforts to eliminate the federal death penalty.

US Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley believes President Trump is a racist and has been one for decades, but the Dorchester Democrat is focused not on what the former reality TV star believes but on the very real effects of his policies in people’s lives.

“Yes, I do, absolutely,” Pressley responded, with a facial expression that suggested she was surprised by the question.

Then she quickly added, “But I just want to say this, though. I don’t think he’s a racist because of the vitriol that he spews, OK? I think and know that he’s a racist based on a pattern of behavior that began well before he was the occupant of this White House.”

Pressley went on to list actions of Trump’s going back decades that have demonstrated indifference or hostility to people of color, from his claims that former president Barack Obama was born outside the United States; to his calls for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, who were eventually exonerated; to his refusal to rent to African-American tenants in the 1970s.

She suggested that Trump’s racial attitudes are clear from his choice of language.

Asked by Harding about Trump’s claims that his administration is helping African-Americans, Pressley retorted, “Actually, he doesn’t even say, ‘African-Americans.’ He says, ‘The blacks.’ ”

“At this point, it is fatiguing, the level of venom and vitriol and racist rhetoric, but I’m not allowing that to distract me from the real work, and the real harm that this administration is causing with racist and hurtful policies. I can’t obsess about tweets when I need to be focused on the impact of more than hateful and hurtful rhetoric, but hateful and hurtful and draconian policies.”

