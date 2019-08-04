Blackstone teenager charged with killing cat with arrow
A teenager in the Worcester County town of Blackstone was arrested Sunday and accused of using a bow and arrow to kill a pet cat.
Police said officers entered the 17-year-old suspect’s home with a search warrant at about 10 a.m. Sunday and found a bow and arrows that matched those that killed the cat.
The teen, who lives in Blackstone, can not be identified by name because he is a juvenile. He was charged with two felonies: killing an animal and damaging personal property, according to a statement from the Blackstone Police Department. He was also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and discharging a firearm near a highway, both misdemeanors.
He will be summoned at a later date to Milford Juvenile Court, police said.
On Thursday night, Blackstone police were informed a pet cat had been shot with an arrow on Old Mendon Street. The cat’s owners took it to a local animal hospital. It was then transferred to a veterinary medical center in Grafton, where the cat was unable to be saved and was euthanized.
Police said they were able to identify the suspect based off multiple tips from area residents.
“Through the public’s assistance, we were able to identify, locate and bring this individual to justice,” Blackstone Acting Chief of Police Gregory Gilmore said in a statement.
