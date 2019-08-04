Blackstone teenager charged with killing cat with arrow

A teenager in the Worcester County town of Blackstone was arrested Sunday and accused of using a bow and arrow to kill a pet cat.

Police said officers entered the 17-year-old suspect’s home with a search warrant at about 10 a.m. Sunday and found a bow and arrows that matched those that killed the cat.

The teen, who lives in Blackstone, can not be identified by name because he is a juvenile. He was charged with two felonies: killing an animal and damaging personal property, according to a statement from the Blackstone Police Department. He was also charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and discharging a firearm near a highway, both misdemeanors.