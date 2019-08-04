Driver of Boston-bound bus arrested after locking passenger in luggage compartment

A bus driver was arrested Sunday after allegedly locking a passenger inside one of the vehicle’s luggage compartments on a trip to Boston from New York, officials said.

Connecticut State Police received a cell phone call around 4 p.m. from a woman who said she was trapped in the luggage bay of a Boston-bound Peter Pan bus, police said in a report. Officials tracked the call to a vehicle heading east on Interstate 84 before stopping the bus near exit 73 in Union, Conn., just south of the Massachusetts border.

The woman, who refused medical treatment, told troopers she had been purposefully locked inside by a female driver while she tried to retrieve items from her bag.