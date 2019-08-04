To cope with the heat, add ice cream

Many people will be doing just that on Wednesday in the 2019 “Ice Scream Bowl” in Salem , a rain-or-shine fund-raiser offering lip-smacking classics and new flavors from some of the best ice cream shops north of Boston, including Captain Dusty’s, Cherry Farm Creamery, Melt Ice Cream, Soc’s Ice Cream, and The Sweet Truck. Buy a ticket and saunter booth to booth between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on the Salem Common. Proceeds benefit Salem Main Streets, a nonprofit focusing on revitalizing downtown Salem as a year-round retail, dining, and cultural destination. For more information, visit salemmainstreets.org.

Is there a more delicious way to cool off on a hot August evening than working through a bowl of ice cream? Several bowls, perhaps?

Newton Community Farm (above) is partnering with Historic Newton on Tuesday to lead a walking tour of land that has been in continuous agricultural use for more than 300 years.

Advertisement

Another cool thing: In Weymouth on Saturday, Boston Bruins standout Charlie Coyle, a town native, is expected to join Mayor Robert Hedlund and other guests at the grand reopening of the Connell Rink and Pool at 220 Broad St., formally celebrating the facility’s transfer from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to town responsibility. Since taking over, Weymouth has opened the pool for summer use and plans to keep the rink open longer, with additional ice time for Weymouth Youth Hockey and school programs. In addition to Coyle and Hedlund, who are scheduled to speak, a number of others including DCR Deputy Commissioner Nicholas Gove and former and current professional hockey players from Weymouth — Paul Carey, Bobby Sheehan, Jim Carey, and Tim Sweeney — are also expected at the 11 a.m. ceremony. Visit weymouth.ma.us/mayor.

More rejoicing: Also on Saturday, the India Society of Worcester is holding its “India Day 2019” festival commemorating India’s independence from Britain and celebrating the Indian community in Massachusetts and the wonderfully diverse and complex Indian culture. The event’s organizers say there’ll be cultural performances, delicious Indian food, children’s games, a free “health stop,” and bazaar with vendors offering clothing, jewelry, and artifacts. Some 5,000 people are expected to attend India Day 2019, being held a few days ahead of Indian Independence Day on Aug. 15. The festivities start at 2 p.m. in the DCU Center, 50 Foster St., Worcester. Visit iswonline.org.

Advertisement

A quieter celebration: The Newburyport Chamber Music Festival starts on Monday with a lecture/guided tour by artistic director and violist David Yang of Béla Bartók’s String Quartet #4, followed by two weeks of programs including three concerts, three performances held in private homes, and a dozen free events including open rehearsals, panel discussions, storytelling, and family concerts. Yang’s opening talk will be held in the Newburyport Public Library, 94 State St., at 3 p.m. Visit newburyportchambermusic.org.

Cars need not apply: In Concord on Saturday, local merchants will turn the town center into a car-free outdoor market for their “Sizzlin’ Summer Sidewalk Sale” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’ll be special summer bargains from popular shops, a live band, street art, and foods and drinks. Head for the intersection of Walden and Main streets, and leave your car behind for this pedestrian-friendly way of doing business. Visit concordchamberofcommerce.org.

Down on the farm: Newton Community Farm, the last active link to Newton’s agrarian past, is partnering with Historic Newton on Tuesday to lead a walking tour of the real estate that has been in continuous agricultural use for more than 300 years. The tour, starting at 6:30 p.m., will explore different time periods in the city’s history as reflected through local farming practices (including the influence of Italian immigrants to Newton) and end in the farm’s historic barn with freshly harvested snacks. The farm is at 303 Nahanton St. Visit newtonma.gov.

Advertisement

Here are the attractions to which the Highland Street Foundation is sponsoring free admission on Friday for its “Free Fun Fridays” program: Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park, Museum of the National Center of Afro-American Artists, and The Greenway Carousel, all in Boston; Davis Museum at Wellesley College; Gore Place in Waltham; Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield; JFK Hyannis Museum; New Bedford Whaling Museum; Old Colony History Museum in Taunton; and Worcester Historical Museum. Visit highlandstreet.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.